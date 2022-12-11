Harry Kane takes responsibility for England's heartbreaking exit from FIFA World Cup 2022, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 11, 2022
England captain Harry Kane took responsibility for the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final exit at the hands of reigning champions France
Strikes from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud helped France beat England 2-1 at Al Khor on Sunday and march into the semifinals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022
Kane had a chance to score the equaliser in the final few minutes of the match through a penalty, but he missed possibly the most decisive penalty of his side's campaign
"A World Cup is every four years. It is a long time to wait. I am proud of the boys. We had a great camp, a great World Cup and it's come down to small details which I'll take responsibility for," Kane said
"It'll hurt, not just for me but everyone involved, but that's football, that's sport. You have to take that on the chin and move forward," he stated
England manager Gareth Southgate offered his words of support to captain Harry Kane, who missed a penalty that cost his side a semifinal spot
"We win and lose as a team and we have let a couple of goals in and missed a few chances. Harry has been incredible for us, so reliable in those sorts of situations. We would not be here but for the number of goals he scored for us," said Southgate
"He has been a fantastic leader of this group through this tournament, I thought his performance tonight was his best of the tournament," concluded the manager.
With two more years remaining on his contract, Southgate said that he would require some time after the World Cup exit to "review and reflect"
