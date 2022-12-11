Harry Kane misses decisive penalty in England's exit from FIFA World Cup 2022, France reach semifinals; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 11, 2022

England captain Harry Kane missed a penalty that cost his side a semifinal spot of the FIFA World Cup 2022

Twitter

Strikes from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud helped France beat England 2-1 at Al Khor on Sunday and march into the semifinals

Twitter

France took the lead in the 17th minute after Aurelien Tchouameni. fired the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal from almost 30 yards, leaving England stunned

Twitter

Hugo Lloris made a great save to deny Kane a close-range goal, but England was clearly looking to bounce back

Twitter

In the 25th minute, England's Kane fell on the edge of France's box, but a VAR check ruled out the possibility of a penalty as the contact was made outside the box

Twitter

Saka was fouled in the 52nd minute after a trip from Tchouameni. England was given a penalty. Harry Kane converted the penalty into an equaliser in the 54th minute to keep his side in the game

Twitter

Kane He scored his 53rd goal for England, equalling Wayne Rooney as the leading run-scorer of his side

Twitter

In the 78th minute of the match, France got their lead back as Giroud beat Harry Maguire, powering a header beyond Pickford to make the scoreline read 2-1

Twitter

In the 83rd minute Mason Mount was fouled and England were awarded a penalty. Harry Kane got a chance to score an equaliser but his shot went over the bar

Twitter

At the end of stoppage time, France progressed to semis as the scoreline read 2-1 in their favour

Twitter

Thanks For Reading!

FIFA World Cup 2022: Memes galore after Harry Kane misses penalty in England's exit
Find out More