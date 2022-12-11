Harry Kane misses decisive penalty in England's exit from FIFA World Cup 2022, France reach semifinals; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 11, 2022
England captain Harry Kane missed a penalty that cost his side a semifinal spot of the FIFA World Cup 2022
Strikes from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud helped France beat England 2-1 at Al Khor on Sunday and march into the semifinals
France took the lead in the 17th minute after Aurelien Tchouameni. fired the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal from almost 30 yards, leaving England stunned
Hugo Lloris made a great save to deny Kane a close-range goal, but England was clearly looking to bounce back
In the 25th minute, England's Kane fell on the edge of France's box, but a VAR check ruled out the possibility of a penalty as the contact was made outside the box
Saka was fouled in the 52nd minute after a trip from Tchouameni. England was given a penalty. Harry Kane converted the penalty into an equaliser in the 54th minute to keep his side in the game
Kane He scored his 53rd goal for England, equalling Wayne Rooney as the leading run-scorer of his side
In the 78th minute of the match, France got their lead back as Giroud beat Harry Maguire, powering a header beyond Pickford to make the scoreline read 2-1
In the 83rd minute Mason Mount was fouled and England were awarded a penalty. Harry Kane got a chance to score an equaliser but his shot went over the bar
At the end of stoppage time, France progressed to semis as the scoreline read 2-1 in their favour
