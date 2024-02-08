Happy Propose Day 2024: Top Couple Proposals At Stadiums

By: Aakash Singh | February 08, 2024

A guy with Indian jersey proposed her Australian girlfriend during 2nd ODI between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground

Credits: Twitter/Sydney Cricket Ground

Deepak Chahar proposed his then girlfriend and now wife Jaya Baradwaj after Chennai Super Kings last league stage match in IPL 2021 at Dubai

Credits: Instagram/Deepak Chahar

A girlfriend proposed her boyfriend during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at MCA in May 2022

Credits: Twitter

During the 2015 Australian Open Men's Singles match, a man proposed her girlfriend at Rod Laver Arena

Credits: Twitter

American Hassani Dotson Stephenson proposed his girlfriend in the front of the whole stadium at Allianz Field

Credits: Twitter

A guy proposed her girlfriend during The Ashes match between Australia and England at The Gabba in December 2021

Credits: Twitter/7Cricket

A Indian match proposed her girlfriend, to which she said 'Yes' during the BBL 2023-24 match between Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades. The couple met Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell

Credits: Twitter

An Indian guy proposed her girlfriend during T20 World Cup match between India and Netherlands at SCG in November 2022

Credits: Instagram/ICC