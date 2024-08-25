Happy Janmashtami 2024: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share

By: Rahul M | August 25, 2024

Krishna Janmashtami 2024 will be observed on Monday, August 26. Here are wishes, messages and quotes to share with Lord Krishna devotees

Wishing you and you family Happy Janmashtami! May Lord Krishna fulfil all your wishes

On this Krishna Janmashtami, may your all dreams come true and you walk on the path of success. Happy Janmashtami 2024!

May Bal Gopal's divine energy bring happiness, success and prosperity into your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May Lord Kanha remove all the negativity and bad energy from your surrounding. Happy Janmashtami to everyone!

This Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna bring love, laughter and joy into your life. Happy Janmashtami to all the devotees!

May you have a healthy and peaceful year. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2024!

