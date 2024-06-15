Happy Father's Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Make Your Dad Feel Special

By: Rahul M | June 15, 2024
Father's Day is a special occasion dedicated to all dads around the world, to appreciate their role in the family. Father's Day 2024 will be observed on June 16.
All images from Canva
"Dads are most ordinary men turned by love into heroes, adventures, story-tellers, and singers of the song", by Pam Brown, Australian Poet.
"My father didn't tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it", by Clarence Budington Kelland, an American Writer.
"A father's tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain as a pillar of strength throughout our lives", by Ama H. Vanniarachcy, Author.
"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me", Jim Valvano, American football player and coach.
Thank you for all the sacrifices you've made for me Dad, you are my hero. Happy Father's Day.
Happy Father's Day to the best Dad in the world.