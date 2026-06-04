Happy Birthday Priyamani: Interesting Facts To Know About The Family Man Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | June 04, 2026
National Film Award-winning Priyamani, who is known for her works in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi films, has turned 43 on Thursday, June 4, 2026.
On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about her.
Priyamani is a cousin of actress Vidya Balan. Their family connection is one of the lesser-known links between South Indian and Hindi cinema.
She received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the Tamil film Paruthiveeran, a role that transformed her career.
Before entering films, she modelled for several silk saree brands, including Kanchipuram and Erode silk advertisements.
Priyamani comes from a family with a sports background. Her mother, Latha Mani Iyer, was a national-level badminton player before becoming a bank manager.
After working with him in Jawan, she spoke about being a longtime admirer of Shah Rukh Khan.
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