Happy Birthday Mika Singh 2026: Interesting Facts To Know About The Singer Who Turns 48

By: Sunanda Singh | June 10, 2026
Singer Mika Singh who is known for his energetic Bollywood and Punjabi songs. Famous for hits like Mauja Hi Mauja, and more, has turned 48 on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. On his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the singer.
Mika Singh's real name is Amrik Singh, and he was born into a family deeply connected to music.
Before becoming a singer, Mika learned to play several musical instruments, including the tabla, harmonium, and guitar.
He started performing on stage at a very young age and was influenced by traditional Punjabi folk music.
Apart from singing, he has acted in a few films, including Balwinder Singh... Famous Ho Gaya and more.
The singer owns a collection of luxury cars and motorcycles and is known for his passion for automobiles.
Despite his energetic stage image, Mika is known for supporting various charitable causes and helping aspiring musicians.
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