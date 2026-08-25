Happy Birthday Madhur Bhandarkar: Interesting Facts To Know About The Director

By: Sachin T | August 25, 2026
Madhur Bhandarkar is a talented filmmaker who has been honoured with the Padma Shri. On the occasion of his 58th birthday on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him:
Bhandarkar worked as an assistant before becoming a director, and was involved in the technical side of filmmaking.
His early years in Mumbai were a struggle, and he reportedly took up various small jobs while trying to establish himself in the film industry.
For films such as Page 3, Fashion, Corporate and Traffic Signal, he studied the real-world environments because he wanted to portray before writing the story.
Madhur Bhandarkar never attended film school or assisted a major director to learn the craft.
His films frequently explore industries and social spaces that audiences may know about but rarely see from the inside.
He was raised in Mumbai and operated a neighborhood video store. Viewing and leasing Hollywood and international classics there acted as his main film education.
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