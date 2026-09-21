Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: Interesting Facts To Know About Bebo

By: Sachin T | September 21, 2026
Kareena Kapoor has turned 46 on Monday, September 21, 2026. On her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about Bebo.
Kareena was originally to be named Siddhima by her grandfather, Raj Kapoor, but her mother, Babita, named her after the book Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy, which she was reading during pregnancy.
Bebo lent her voice to the Hindi-dubbed version of the Hollywood animated film Stealth.
Before entering films, Kareena attended a summer course in microcomputers and information technology at Harvard University.
Kareena enrolled at Government Law College in Mumbai but left after about a year to pursue acting.
Bebo initially had reservations about playing a sex worker in the 2004 film but eventually took on the role.
Kareena was initially associated with the film but left the project after a few days of shooting. Ameesha Patel eventually played the female lead.
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