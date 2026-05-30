Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: Interesting Facts To Know About Code M Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | May 30, 2026
Jennifer Winget is a versatile TV actress known for her intense portrayals in the TV series Behadd, Bepannah, and the web series Code M, among others.
Television's favourite actress has turned 41 on Saturday, May 30, 2026.
Jennifer started her acting career as a child artist at just 12 years old.
The actress never attended acting school or took formal training classes.
She was named the 21st Sexiest Asian Woman in 2012.
Jennifer has hosted many reality shows, including Comedy Circus and Zara Nache Dikha.
If not an actress, Jennifer would have preferred being an airhostress.
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