Happy Birthday Dhanush: Interesting Facts To Know About The Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | July 27, 2026
Dhanush is an acclaimed actor who is known for his versatile performances in Tamil Cinema. The actor has turned 43 on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
Dhanush's real name is Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja.
Initially, he had no plans to become an actor and wanted to pursue hotel management.
He entered in the film industry at just 16 years old with Thulluvadho Ilamai (2002).
Dhanush's song "Why This Kolaveri Di" became one of India's first viral YouTube hits in 2011.
Besides acting, he has produced several successful films under his banner Wunderbar Films.
Dhanush is known for his simple lifestyle and low-key public persona, despite being one of India's most celebrated actors.
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