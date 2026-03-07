Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: From Kashmir Files To Saaransh, Watch These Impactful Films Of The Veteran Actor

By: Sunanda Singh | March 07, 2026
Padma Shri Awardee Anupam Kher has acted in more than 540 films. The veteran actor will celebrate his 71st birthday on Saturday, March 7, 2026. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of his best films on OTT platforms:
The Kashmir Files is one of the best film that you shouldn't miss out. In the film, the actor portrays the role of a Kashmir Pandit. It is available to watch on ZEE5.
The Accidental Prime Minister is a political drama film which is based on Sanjaya Baru's memoir of the same name. The film is available on ZEE5
Special 26 is a crime thriller film in which the actor plays the role of a fake CBI officer. It is available on YouTube
Saaransh was released in 1984. In the film, he plays the role of an atheist. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Baby is an action spy thriller film in which Anupam Kher plays the role of an expert hacker, Om Prakash Shukla. It is available on JioHotstar and YouTube
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara is a drama film in which he plays the role of Professor Uttam Chaudhary. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video
