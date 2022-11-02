Hansika Motwani shares pics from dreamy proposal at Eiffel tower

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2022
Actress Hansika Motwani is all set to marry entrepreneur Sohael Khaturiya
The actress posted a series of pictures from her dreamy proposal on Instagram
One of the pictures shows her future husband going down on a knee to propose to her in front of the Eiffel Tower
The pics also showed the words 'Marry Me' made using flowers in the background
"Now and Forever", Hansika captioned the pictures
Hansika has been a part of several superhit films in Tamil and Telugu
Reportedly, Hansika and Sohael will tie the knot at a Jaipur palace in December 2022
However, the exact date of the wedding has not been revealed yet
