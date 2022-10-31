Halloween 2022: Spooky costumes donned by celebs

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 31, 2022
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif chose to dress up as Harley Quinn, the henchwoman of the supervillain Joker.
Kim Kardashian completely metamorphosed into the 'X-Men' character Mystique. She wore a figure-hugging full-body blue costume to get her to look.
Kendall Jenner dressed up as red-headed Toy Story cowgirl Jessie. Putting a sexy, adult spin on the character's outfit, she dyed her brunette hair red earlier this year, and sported a crop top and chaps with denim shorts together with a cowboy hat.
Kylie Jenner transformed into Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, originally played by Cassandra Peterson.
She also wore a costume as Bride of Frankenstein played by Elsa Lanchester.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox channelled their inner Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee by recreating the duo's outfits from the 1995 grand opening party for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
Rapper-producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs had his screen-worthy accurate take of Heath Ledger's Joker from the 2008 'The Dark Knight' complete with a maniacal cackle and demeanour.
Lizzo turned heads with her effort as Marge Simpson from 'The Simpsons'. The American singer covered herself in bright yellow colour, completing her look with a huge blue wig.
Lili Reinhart chose Sarah Sanderson's look from 1993's 'Hocus Pocus'. She even recruited her fellow 'Riverdale' cast members Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes to complete the trio.
Other celebs include Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon
Vanessa Hudgens as Natalie Portman’s 'Black Swan' character
