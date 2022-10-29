Halloween 2022: Horror movies to watch

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2022
Halloween is observed on October 31 as a day dedicated to remembering the dead. With the festivities around the corner, it's time to select a spooky costume and carve out your pumpkins. Along with that, here's a list of 10 horror movies you can watch.
Released in 2018 'Tumbbad' is a period drama horror film. The movie was critically acclaimed and will send shivers down your spine. You can watch 'Tumbbad' on Prime Video
'Khamoshi' is a 2019 released slasher film. The film stars Tamannaah in the lead role as a deaf and mute girl with Prabhu Deva in the antagonistic role. You can stream 'Khamoshi' on Prime Video
'Darna Zaroori Hai' is an anthological horror film that you can watch on SonyLIV this Halloween
Released in 2020 'Welcome Home' is a horror film about two female government teachers who end up in an isolated house. You can watch this movie on SonyLIV
'Bulbbul' is a 2020 released supernatural thriller film. The film revolves around the journey of a child-bride from innocence to strength. You can watch 'Bulbbul' on Netflix
'Ek Thi Daayan' is a supernatural thriller film. The movie was critically acclaimed and received positive reviews. You can watch 'Ek Thi Daayan' on Netflix
'Stree' is a horror comedy film that you can watch on Netflix this Halloween
Released in 2004 'Krishna Cottage' is a cult classic film, which makes it the perfect choice to watch this Halloween. You can watch this film on Netflix
'Roohi' is a 2021-released horror-comedy film. This movie is about the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons. You can watch this film on Netflix
'Kaali Khuhi' is a horror film about a 10-year-old girl who is put to the ultimate test to save her family's village from the restless ghosts of its horrific past. You can watch 'Kaali Khuhi' on Netflix
