Gujarat Floods: Ahmedabad Airport Flooded With Knee-Deep Water, Check Viral Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023
As heavy rainfall hit parts of Gujarat, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad got waterlogged. Visuals from there have surfaced online.
Images and videos shared on social media showed people walking through the flooded Ahmedabad Airport. Swipe for images.
The scenario gave an opportunity for the opposition to slam the state government over their preparedness for rainfall. While the Congress questioned the ruling BJP for what the passengers had to go through, the passengers appreciated the airport staff for their efforts in managing the situation.
The ground staff were seen helping passengers to ensure that they don't face any inconvenience.
Thanks For Reading!