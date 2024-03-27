Greasy Hairstyles: Try These 9 Hairstyles When Having A Bad Hair Day

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 27, 2024
Sleek ponytail is one of the easiest and simplest ways to style your greasy and oily hair. Just do a high ponytail and use hair cream to slick the hair back for a better look. It gives you a very chic and sleek look.
Sleek Head Bun is a tight high bun that gives a very clean girl look. It is also a very comfortable hairstyle to keep as hair doesn’t come in your way. Use a hair gel to perfectly sleek the hair that doesn't look greasy.
Lower braids gives you a messy and dreamy look. You can part your hair in two parts and slowly braid it down. You can even accessorise your braided hair to give a more extravagant look.
Bubble braids are a fun and cool hairstyle to try when you are having a bad hair day. You can try this hairstyle by making a high ponytail and tying a rubber band after each other leaving little space. It gives out princess jasmine vibes.
Half-Up and Half-Down Hair is a very chic hairstyle to do after 2 days of hairwash. It is one of the trending hair styles, which is easy to achieve by taking half a portion of your hair and making a high ponytail or high bun and leaving the rest of the hair down. You can use hair gel to get the sleek clean look.
Twisted low bun is a very classic and elegant hairstyle to try on your formal or traditional dress. Simply twist your hair into a bun keeping it low, it gives a very subtle and beautiful look. You can also accessorise it with flowers or hair clips.
Space buns are the newest bun trends in the fashion world. It gives a very bold yet stylish look to your hair. You can try this hairstyle with street fashion or gothic looks.
Slick Back Twisted Ponytail is a very cool and trendy hairstyle to try. You can easily do this hairstyle by making a slick ponytail and tightly twisting the hair till end. Girls with really long hair look the best with this hairstyle.
Slick Open Hair is the effortless chic hairstyle to achieve for the night out. You just need to brush your hair backward and apply hair gel in the front for the sleek look and push the rest of the hair in the back and leave it free. It looks the best with extravagant dress pieces.