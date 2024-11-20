Gracie Abrams-Inspired Trendy Hairstyles For Short Hair

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 20, 2024
American singer and songwriter Gracie Abrams is taking the music world by storm with her hit track "That's So True" and stunning live performances
All images from Gracie Abrams's Instagram
But it’s not just her songs climbing the charts—her effortlessly chic hairstyles have also become a hot topic among fans. If you’re rocking short hair, here’s how to channel Gracie’s trendy looks with these inspiring styles:
A middle-parted open hairdo is a classic look that works for any occasion. You can keep it sleek by straightening it or keeping it natural, letting those little strands flow effortlessly
A side-parted hairstyle with soft, loose curls is an elegant and stylish choice for a night out or an exclusive event
One of Gracie's most loved hairstyles is the half-up and half-down look, accentuated with chic hair accessories and pins—a trendy style you can easily recreate
The middle-parted two pigtails are a perfect blend of cute and chic. Take cues from the singer's style and pull them back for a sleek and polished finish
Lastly, you can’t go wrong with Gracie’s signature wet hair or sleek style. Perfect for short hair, it gives an elegant and shiny look