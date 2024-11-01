Govardhan Puja 2024: Dos And Don'ts To Follow While Celebrating Lord Krishna Festival

By: Manasi Kamble | November 01, 2024

Do Invite Family and Friends: Celebrate together with loved ones to strengthen bonds and share the joy of the festival.

Do Prepare Special Offerings: Prepare traditional sweets and snacks, particularly items made from flour, jaggery, and ghee.

Do Feed the Poor and Animals: Engaging in charity or feeding animals, particularly cows, is considered auspicious.

Do Conduct a Puja: Perform the rituals with devotion, chanting mantras and singing bhajans dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Don’t Forget to Show Gratitude: Always express gratitude to Lord Krishna and share blessings with family and friends.

Don’t Waste Food: Make sure to prepare an appropriate amount of food and ensure that nothing is wasted.

Don’t Use Non-Vegetarian Food: It's important to refrain from serving non-vegetarian dishes during this auspicious occasion.

