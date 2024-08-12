Got High Blood Pressure? 7 Tips To Manage Your BP

By: Rahul M | August 12, 2024
High blood pressure can be dangerous for your health and can be fatal as it leads to cardiovascular issues. Here are a few tips to manage your blood pressure
All images form Canv
Changing your lifestyle can be the first step to reduce BP. Shedding extra weight is important to manage BP. Extra weight adds to more pressure on the heart, raisingt the blood pressure
Increasing potassium intake and reducing sodium intake can help you get your blood pressure down. Consume foods like apricots, kidney beans, spinach etc. to increase potassium levels.
Consuming fresh garlic or garlic extract can help lowering blood pressure. Moreover, getting good sleep can also be esential for maintainance of healthy BP
Quit smoking and drinking. Long term smoking can lead to damaged blood vessel walls, narroes arteries, increasing your BP and acting as a threat to your heart
It is important to manage stress to maintan a healthy blood pressure. Make sure you practice stress management
Consuming dark chocolate can help you lower blood pressure. Cacao contains flavonoids, an antioxidant that may help lower blood pressure