Got Bad Breath? Tips To Have A Fresh Breath, Know How It Can Be A Game-Changer For Your Personality

By: Rahul M | August 05, 2024
Have you ever come across someone whose breath makes you maintain a certain distance from them while having conversations?
Nobody likes a bad breath and it can be a bad impression on people you meet for the first time, especially in work scenarios. Here's how having a fresh breath can impact your personality
When you know that not only you smeel good, but your breath smells good too, you carry good confidence in conversations and leave the awkwardness behind
Fresh breath can help in increasing intimacy or leaving a good first impression on your date
Regular oral cleanliness habits might not be enough to have a fresh breath. Extra measures need to be taken. Brush and rinse your mouth before bed. Use a mouth cleanser after you brush in the morning
Try not to eat pungent smelling foods such as onion or garlic before important arrangements like a meeting or a date
Its always a good advice to pop in a few breath mints and to keep them handy in your routine. It helps having a fresh breath