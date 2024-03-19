Good Morning: Start Your Day With These 7 Inspirational Quotes

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 19, 2024
Nothing is impossible. The word itself say's I'm possible. -Audrey Hepburn
FPJ/Canva
Life has got all those twists and turns. You've got to hold on tight and off you go. -Nicole Kidman
FPJ/Canva
Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts. -Winston Churchill
FPJ/Canva
You don't always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go and see what happens. -Mandy Hale
FPJ/Canva
You can be everything. You can be the infinite amount of things that people are. -Kesha
FPJ/Canva
There is always light. If only we're brave enough to see it. If only we're brave enough to be it. -Amanda Gorman
FPJ/Canva
You're braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. - A.A.Milne
FPJ/Canva