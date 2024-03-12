Go Sugar-Free With These Natural Sweeteners; Try Best Alternatives Of Sugar To Stay Healthy

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 12, 2024
Honey is a great and beneficial healthy alternative to sugar. It has natural antioxidants and lower glycemic index than refined sugar. Prefer raw honey which is unprocessed for more nutritional value.
Stevia is also called candyleaf, sugarleaf or sweetleaf. It is a sugar extracted from a Stevia plant. It is calories free and doesn't affect blood pressure level. Stevia sugar is very sweet which makes it a great alternative to common sugar.
Coconut sugar is a natural sweetener derived from the coconut palm trees. It has a lower glycemic index and rich flavour profile. It contains antioxidants, zinc, fibre and minerals.
Jaggery, also called Gur, is a popular alternative to sugar. It is made out of sugar cane or palm. It contains iron, fibre and minerals and is commonly used in preparing desserts in India.
Maple syrup is harvested from maple trees. It is a flavourful substitute to sugar with more nutritional value. It should be consumed in moderation. Maple syrups are commonly used with pancakes and dessert.
Monk fruit sugar is a natural sweetener extracted from monk fruits. It is a no-calorie sugar that makes it a best alternative to sugar. Its sweetness ranges 100 to 200 times sweeter than normal sugar.
Xylitol sugar is a sugar alcohol popular for being a sugar-free sweetener. It is found in fruits and vegetables that make it a natural sweetener option. It has 20% less calories than sugar.
