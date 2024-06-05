Global Running Day 2024: Benefits Of Running For A Better Health

By: Rahul M | June 05, 2024
Global Running Day is observed on the first Wednesday of June every year. This year, it is celebrated on June 5 to promote the health benefits of running and recognise runner efforts.
All images from Canva
Running daily in the morning improves your productivity, making you feel fresh and energised for the day.
A 5-minute run can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease and promote better heart health.
Going for a run is always a good option to uplift your mood. It releases happy hormones, endorphins and makes you feel lighter and stress free
Running can help you strengthen your bones and muscles. It will also give you a toned body.
If you wish to begin your Running journey, make sure you start slow and seek medical advice before you begin. Especially if your are above 40, over weight or have a chronic illness history.
Running can be life changing and once you start noticing the benefits it provides to your body, you wont look back.