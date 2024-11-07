Glenn Maxwell's Iconic Innings Of 201* Against Afghanistan Completes One Year; Here Are Some Glimpses

By: Shreyas Dhopeshwarkar | November 07, 2024

Australia was struggling against Afghanistan, as they lost 7 wicket on 96 runs.

Later Maxwell stabalized the innings from one side smashing couple of boundaries.

As the innings went ahead Glenn Maxwell was struggling with cramps yet he continued playing

Sparing the cramps Glenn Maxwell smashed many reverse sweeps and scored runs during the match.

Also credits to skipper Pat Cummins stood tall with Glenn Maxwell and finished the game.

Glenn Maxwell went straight down into history book by smashing fastest World Cup century.

Also with that he became the only Australian player to score double century in run chase.

Many experts and broadcasters started comparing Glenn Maxwell's iconic knock with legend Kapil Dev's 183* in 1983 World Cup.

