Glenn Maxwell's Iconic Innings Of 201* Against Afghanistan Completes One Year; Here Are Some Glimpses

By: Shreyas Dhopeshwarkar | November 07, 2024
Australia was struggling against Afghanistan, as they lost 7 wicket on 96 runs.
Pic Credit: Twitter
Later Maxwell stabalized the innings from one side smashing couple of boundaries.
Pic Credit: Twitter
As the innings went ahead Glenn Maxwell was struggling with cramps yet he continued playing
Pic Credit:
Sparing the cramps Glenn Maxwell smashed many reverse sweeps and scored runs during the match.
Pic Credit: Twitter
Also credits to skipper Pat Cummins stood tall with Glenn Maxwell and finished the game.
Pic Credit: Twitter
Glenn Maxwell went straight down into history book by smashing fastest World Cup century.
Pic Credit: Twitter
Also with that he became the only Australian player to score double century in run chase.
Pic Credit: Twitter
Many experts and broadcasters started comparing Glenn Maxwell's iconic knock with legend Kapil Dev's 183* in 1983 World Cup.
Pic Credit: