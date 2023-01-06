Ginuary month: Check these top 7 restaurants in Mumbai for amazing 'Gin Cocktails'

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 06, 2023
The Sassy Spoon in Nariman Point: Make sure to make the most of this Ginuary by trying out some of their classic cocktails, such as the French 75, the Old Fashioned, Mojito, Mimosa, Martini and more
Demy in Lower Parel serves Sherlock in a Pickle, a signature and savoury cocktail and other stunning cocktails such as Saga, Demy Beats, Passion Fruit Mimosa, Mexican Bellini, New York Sour, 'Lavender Gin and Tonic' and more which are a must try
Jia in Colaba offers amazing spirits, cocktails, and mocktails from their brand-new bar menu, which includes Whiskey Sour, 'Jia Pink Smoky Splash', and Fizz Float, among others
House of Mandarin in Bandra & Powai serves signature cocktails, which include the 'Mandarin Collins', Yin & Yang, Smokey Tengfei, Shoi-Ming, and more
Eve in Powai offers heavenly drinks which include the Spice Trade, which has been inspired by Indian spices; Eve’s Mule and the Essence of Life gin cocktails
One8 Commune in Juhu has exquisitely crafted drinks, which include 'Deconstructed Picante', Doja, Terai, Hendricks, and more
Millo in Lower Parel offers delicious flavour-packed cocktails such as 'Shades of Emerald', Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Junkanoo, and Pink Fiesta, among others
Soci is a brand with their refreshing varieties of gin and the best Indian gin. Try their Cardamom Rose cocktail, Cucumber Mint Gin Cocktail, Blood Orange Mint Gin Fizz, Pink Negronis, Blueberry Gin Mojito, Gin Daiquiri, Gin-a-colada, and more
