German Versatility At Its Core: Audi A5 Sportsback

By: G R Mukesh | November 19, 2024
The Audi A5 Sportsback is 5-door sedan designed for versatility to meet functionality.
The car is avaiable in as many as 11 colours and inside the cockpit it dons an atheltic look with 12.3 Inch display.
The car runs on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a Turbocharged/TFSI full induction.
This engine allows the car to give the peak performance of 261 HP and torque of 273 lb-ft
The car has a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission and go from 0-100 Kmph in 5.4 seconds.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are some of the other cars in the segment.
The Audi A5 Sportsback is estimated to be priced at RS 50 lakh.
Thanks For Reading!