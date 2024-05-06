7 Must Watch George Clooney Romantic Movies

By: Manasi Kamble | May 06, 2024
One Fine Day (1996) Michelle Pfeiffer and George Clooney play single parents whose paths cross when they both end up with the same babysitter for their kids. Through a series of mishaps and shared responsibilities, they find themselves falling for each other. This charming rom-com is a perfect choice for a feel-good night in.
Up In The Air (2009) Ryan Bingham (Clooney) is a corporate downsizing expert, living a life of luxury on the road. But when a young colleague (Anna Kendrick) questions his detached lifestyle, he has to re-evaluate his priorities. A thought-provoking dramedy with a surprising emotional punch, it also has a sweet and unexpected romance between Ryan and Alex (Vera Farmiga).
Intolerable Cruelty (2003) If you're in the mood for a bit of satire, Intolerable Cruelty is a hilarious take on Hollywood divorce lawyers. Miles Massey (Clooney) is a ruthless lawyer who takes on Marilyn Rexroth (Catherine Zeta-Jones), his equal in every way. As they battle it out in court, their undeniable chemistry simmers just beneath the surface.
Out Of Sight (1998) Karen Sisco (Jennifer Lopez) is a U.S. Marshal on the hunt for a charming bank robber, Jack Foley (Clooney). Sparks fly between them as they try to outwit each other, making this a classic enemies-to-lovers story with a good dose of action and humor.
The American (2010) Jack (Clooney) is an American assassin living in Italy under an assumed identity. He takes on one last job before retiring, but it gets complicated when he develops feelings for a local woman, Clara (Thekla Reuten). This is a slow-burn romance set against a beautiful Italian backdrop, with a touch of suspense.
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) This biographical drama tells the story of Chuck Barris (Clooney), a popular game show host who claims to have been a CIA assassin in his past. While the truth of his claims remains a mystery, the film explores themes of identity, memory, and the power of storytelling. It also features a sweet and supportive relationship between Chuck and his wife, Penny (Julia Roberts).
Ticket To Paradise (2022) Divorcees David (Clooney) and Georgia (Roberts) can't stand each other. But when their impulsive daughter gets engaged to a Balinese man after a whirlwind romance, they join forces in a hilarious (and maybe hopeless) quest to stop the wedding. Laughter, sunshine, and old sparks fly in this tropical paradise.