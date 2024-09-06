Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Adorn These Exquisite Sarees To Welcome Bappa Home

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 06, 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi, a grand festival celebrating the birth of the Hindu deity Ganpati, is here. As we gear up to welcome Bappa at our home, here are some traditional saree inspirations for the sthapna ritual

Canva

A royal welcome needs an equally extravagant look. Adorn an exquisite ivory saree featuring golden embellishments to stand out at the Ganesh Chaturthi festival

Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram

One of the go-to choices for Maharashtrians, the nauvari saree exudes the perfect festive glam for the traditional day

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram

Apart from nauvari, you can even opt for a paithani silk drape in yellow, green or pink hues

Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

For a comfortable yet minimal elegance, you can adorn a light-weight saree which boasts floral prints and ethnic patterns

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

Ooze a regal charm in a beautiful soft pink tissue saree, complemented with an embellished blouse and statement jewellery

Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Lastly, for modern couture, drape an ivory sheer saree with an exquisite blouse and minimal accessories

Khushi Kapoor's Instagram

