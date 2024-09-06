Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Adorn These Exquisite Sarees To Welcome Bappa Home

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 06, 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi, a grand festival celebrating the birth of the Hindu deity Ganpati, is here. As we gear up to welcome Bappa at our home, here are some traditional saree inspirations for the sthapna ritual
Canva
A royal welcome needs an equally extravagant look. Adorn an exquisite ivory saree featuring golden embellishments to stand out at the Ganesh Chaturthi festival
Genelia Deshmukh's Instagram
One of the go-to choices for Maharashtrians, the nauvari saree exudes the perfect festive glam for the traditional day
Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram
Apart from nauvari, you can even opt for a paithani silk drape in yellow, green or pink hues
Madhuri Dixit's Instagram
For a comfortable yet minimal elegance, you can adorn a light-weight saree which boasts floral prints and ethnic patterns
Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Ooze a regal charm in a beautiful soft pink tissue saree, complemented with an embellished blouse and statement jewellery
Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Lastly, for modern couture, drape an ivory sheer saree with an exquisite blouse and minimal accessories
Khushi Kapoor's Instagram
Thanks For Reading!