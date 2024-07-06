Game-Changing Electric: Lucid Air.

By: G R Mukesh | July 06, 2024
Lucid's frunk storage is an extra benefir for the travellers
When you have an estimated range of up to 516 miles, "range anxiety" is not something you will encounter. transform day tripsinto worry-free road trips
On the glass cockpit, you can enjoy your favorite music, make phone calls, respond to texts, and much more. You can also get directions.
The clear pilot panel, a dynamic display, has all the controls and necessary features.
It is simple to install and operate both indoors and outdoors thanks to its 24-foot cable and small size.
The "airy" feeling as your drive is immersed by the optional panoramic Glass Canopy.
Thanks For Reading!