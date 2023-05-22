G20 Summit: Delegates arrive in Srinagar amid heightened security in Jammu and Kashmir

By: Sajad Hameed | May 22, 2023
In Kashmir, the third meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group got underway on Monday amidst unprecedentedly tightened security and controversy surrounding the high-profile event in the contentious Himalayan region.
A motorcade of G20 foreign delegates moves through Srinagar, India 22 May 2023.
The Government of India seeks to portray normalcy among the international community and dismiss any notions of J&K being under military occupation, as claimed by Pakistan and China
G20 delegates are welcomed in Srinagar in a traditional Indian ceremony as the summit gets underway
The G20 meeting takes place in Srinagar between May 22-24, being the first major event held in the region since August 5, 2019, when the Indian government abrogated the Article 370 of the Indian constitution ending the region's semi-autonomous status and divided Jammu and Kashmir into centrally-ruled union territories of J&K and Ladakh.
