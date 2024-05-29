From Weight Loss To Glowing Skin, Healthy Benefits Of Avocado For Your Body

By: Rahul M | May 29, 2024
Avocado contains minerals like potassium and sodium, which regulate blood pressure.
All images from Canva
It is an ideal food for weight loss due to its dietary fibres. Incorporate it into your diet for weight management.
Its content in beta-sitosterol, a natural plant sterol, helps in maintaining cholesterol levels and promote healthy heart.
It is rich in anti-inflammatory properties, which can keep your body's inflammation under control.
Apart from its numerous benefits for the body, the green fruit is also good for the eyes.
The presence of Folate in avocados may reduce depression.
The nutritional properties like minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants will promote healthy and glowing skin.