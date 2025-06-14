From Visiting Temple To Partying With Friends, Here’s How Disha Patani Celebrated Her 33rd Birthday

By: Murtuza Iqbal | June 14, 2025

Disha Patani celebrated her 33rd birthday on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Instagram

The actress on Saturday (June 14, 2025) took to Instagram to share some pictures from her birthday celebrations.

Disha visited a temple on her birthday with her close friend, Mouni Roy.

She visited an old-age home and spent some time there with people.

Then of course, it was time for party, and it clearly looks like Disha had a cheat day on her birthday.

Isn't Disha looking super hot in this picture?

Disha is surely giving the perfect Desi Girl vibe in this outfit.

And of course, the actress decided to show her goofy side as well.

