From Vishal Panday To Kangana Ranaut: 7 Celebs Who Landed Into Slap Controversy

By: Manisha Karki | July 11, 2024

In the show Bigg Boss OTT 3, influencer Vishal Panday was slapped by YouTuberArmaan Malik for his remark on his wife 'Bhabhi, bauth sundar hai' which went viral on the internet

Photo courtesy: Still from the show

In June, bollywood actress, and BJP's newly-elected MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF female security guard Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport while clearing security check for flight to Delhi

Photo courtesy: Still from the footage

Superstar Salman Khan was allegedly slapped by the daughter of a Delhi businessman who gatecrashed his private party, where she was drunk and abused him and brother Sohail Khan

Photo courtesy: Facebook

In 2022, during the red carpet of an award show, actor Ranveer Singh was accidentally slapped by his own bodyguard who were trying to control the crowd

Photo courtesy: Still from the footage

In 2011, singer Aditya was slapped by a girl at a pub in a five-star hotel. Reportedly, he was with his friends and now-wife Shweta Agarwal. He allegedly made some comments on the girl that made her uncomfortable

Photo courtesy: Facebook

In Paris, actress Mallika Sherawat was attacked by three mask men and was beaten and robbed outside her apartment block.She was with her boyfriend and French businessman Cyrille Auxenfans

Photo courtesy: Instagram

During the live shoot for as singing show, Gauahar Khan was slapped by a person sitting in the audience. The man hit her for exploiting Islamic beliefs by wearing a short dress

Photo courtesy: Still from the footage

