From Vishal Panday To Kangana Ranaut: 7 Celebs Who Landed Into Slap Controversy

By: Manisha Karki | July 11, 2024
In the show Bigg Boss OTT 3, influencer Vishal Panday was slapped by YouTuberArmaan Malik for his remark on his wife 'Bhabhi, bauth sundar hai' which went viral on the internet
Photo courtesy: Still from the show
In June, bollywood actress, and BJP's newly-elected MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF female security guard Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport while clearing security check for flight to Delhi
Photo courtesy: Still from the footage
Superstar Salman Khan was allegedly slapped by the daughter of a Delhi businessman who gatecrashed his private party, where she was drunk and abused him and brother Sohail Khan
Photo courtesy: Facebook
In 2022, during the red carpet of an award show, actor Ranveer Singh was accidentally slapped by his own bodyguard who were trying to control the crowd
Photo courtesy: Still from the footage
In 2011, singer Aditya was slapped by a girl at a pub in a five-star hotel. Reportedly, he was with his friends and now-wife Shweta Agarwal. He allegedly made some comments on the girl that made her uncomfortable
Photo courtesy: Facebook
In Paris, actress Mallika Sherawat was attacked by three mask men and was beaten and robbed outside her apartment block.She was with her boyfriend and French businessman Cyrille Auxenfans
Photo courtesy: Instagram
During the live shoot for as singing show, Gauahar Khan was slapped by a person sitting in the audience. The man hit her for exploiting Islamic beliefs by wearing a short dress
Photo courtesy: Still from the footage
