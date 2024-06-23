From Virat Kohli's Heroics To Shane Watson's All-Round Show: Best Moments From IND vs AUS T20 World Cup Matches

By: Aakash Singh | June 23, 2024
Sreesanth's aggression highlighted India's outing against Australia in the T20 WC 2007 semis. The right-arm speedster dismissed Hayden and Gilchrist to set up a win for India.
Captained by Michael Clarke, Australia trounced India by 49 runs. The opening stand between Watson and Warner was the catalyst for Australia's total of 184.
Shane Watson (R) was the star for Australia during their 9-wicket demolition of India in 2012 World T20. He stayed unbeaten on 72 after taking 3 wickets to keep India to 140.
Yuvraj Singh headlined India's 73-run win over Australia in the 2014 World T20. The southpaw top-scored with 60, while the spinners skittled Australia for 86.
Virat Kohli played one of the greatest knocks of T20 World Cup when India faced Australia in 2016. Chasing 160, Kohli stayed unbeaten on 82 to take India home in Mohali.
Australia's unbeaten run in T20 World Cup 2024 came to an end after an upset defeat against Afghanistan. Hence, they are under immense pressure against India.
Team India are high on confidence and are one of the two unbeaten sides in the World Cup. With a good head-to-head record against Australia, they will fancy another victory.
