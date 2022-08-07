From Sholay to Dosti: 5 movies that made friendship memorable

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 07, 2022
Dosti – This 1964 black and white film was considered to be the benchmark for friendship for decades. The theme tune by Laxmikant Pyarelal and all songs of this film were hit.
Sholay – This classic is not just the 20th century favourite , but is an epitome even in 21st century. Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge remains to be popular amongst GenZ as well.
Dil Chahta Hai – Clearly the millennial favourite. This saga had varied shades with undercurrent of strong friendship bond.
Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara – Another offering from Akhtar siblings which is popular among the millennials and GenNext as well.
Chichhore – This 21st century film starring Sushant Singh Rajput took friendship to another level by exploring how the bond, if strong, survives the separation of years.