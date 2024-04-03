From Roses To Lily, Know The Best 8 Flower Plants You Need In Your House This Summer

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 03, 2024
A must-have plant in your home has to be ROSES. You can bring any kind of rose to your house. It is a pretty and vibrant colour flower that enhances your overall garden look.
Canva
Bring some purple hues in your garden with PERIWINKLE, also popularly called SADABAHAR in India. This small flower plant makes a perfect fit on your balcony, requiring less space.
Canva
Enhance your garden look with some yellow BLACK EYED SUSAN. It needs full sun for blooming, making it a perfect flower plant to grow on your Indian balcony during the summer.
Canva
Every Indian household loves to keep a HIBISCUS flower plant at their home. Make this flower plant part of your garden if you haven't yet!
Canva
The citrus-smelling flower plant, GERANIUMS, loves the sun, and the summer season makes it the best time to bloom. The flower gives a very vibrant look to your garden.
Canva
Is your flower garden even complete without JASMINE flowers? No right! Bring them home today to give some subtle white look in your garden.
Canva
Decorate your balcony with pink hues of BOUGAINVILLEA. It is the easiest and best flower to grow on sunny days.
Canva
KALACHOE is the best flowering plant to have in your house, either decorate it indoors or outdoors. It is a low-maintenance plant and easy to grow.
Canva