From reel to real: 8 movies and series which inspired real-life crimes

November 18, 2022
In the recent Delhi murder case of Shraddha Walker, the accused Aaftab was allegedly inspired by the American Show 'Dexter'
So let's take a look at some movies which inspired real-life crimes..
One of the best psychological movies of all time 'American Psycho' inspired a man named Michael Hernandez to stab his middle-school classmate to death
Snapdeal employee Dipti Sarna’s abduction made national headlines in 2016 after the accused Devendra said that he took inspiration from the 1993’s film 'Darr' in which Shah Rukh Khan played a stalker
A 15-year-old was kidnapped by his classmates who later called up the boy’s father and demanded 50,000 for ransom and later brutally murdered the victim. They were immensely impressed by Vivek's character in 'Shootout At Lokhandwala'
Claiming to be CBI officials armed robbers struck a Muthoot Finance branch in Hyderabad and left with 40 kgs of gold. They were inspired by the film 'Special 26'
In 2016, 12 impersonators were held for appearing in the Uttarakhand Ayurveda Pre-Medical Test. They were inspired by Sanjay's character in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.'
Taking inspiration from the movie 'Bunty Aur Babli' a man and a woman took were involved in over two dozen cases of attempt to murder, theft, robbery, snatching, assault, and attacking policemen on duty
The Crime Branch busted a gang in 2013 that duped people by selling them plots belonging to the DDA in Delhi. They took inspiration from the popular satire-comedy 'Khosla Ka Ghosla!'
