From Prithvi Shaw to VVS Laxman, here are the highest First-Class scores by Indian batsmen

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 11, 2023
Runs 443 Known throughout the cricketing world for his feat of scoring 443 not out for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in a Ranji Trophy match at Pune in 1948-49
Prithvi Shaw Runs 379 Playing for Mumbai Shaw broke Sanjay Manjrekar's record after scoring a triple ton against Assam in Guwahati
Sanjay Manjrekar Runs 377 Known for his technical brilliance, Manjrekar scored this mammoth triple century for Bombay against Hyderabad
MV Sridhar Runs Sridhar had a promising first class career scoring 366 for Hyderabad vs Andhra Pradesh. He later served as Gerneral Manager of the BCCI
Vijay Merchant Runs 359 Labelled the Indian Bradman Merchant scored 359 not out for Bombay against Maharashtra
VVS Laxman Runs 353 Laxman went on to have a very promising international career especially in Tests. He averaged more than 50 in first class cricket scoring 353 for Hyderabad against Karnataka
Cheteshwar Pujara Runs 352 Cheteshwar Pujara's batting is a throwback to eras gone by in terms of his unbeleivable temperament. Pujara brought up his highest score in First class cricket playing for Saurashtra against Karnataka
Swapnil Gugale Runs 351 Gugale scored his highest first class score playing for Mumbai against Delhi