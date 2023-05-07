From Premam to Gargi: Here's looking at Sai Pallavi's 8 best performances

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 07, 2023
From a student of medicine to becoming one of the most powerhouse performers in Southern cinema across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, Sai Pallavi is a rare combination of commendable acting chops coupled with formidable dancing movies. Here's looking at the actor's career-best performances, by far
Premam (2015) - In her debut film in Malayalam cinema, Pallavi was such a breath of fresh air that the audience instantly fell in love with her for her infectious and effective performance as Malar, the teacher
Kali (2016) - Her second film in Malayalam opposite Dulquer Salmaan, Pallavi was all about strength and resolve as the determined Anjali, who refuses to be a damsel in distress
Fidaa (2017) - Rated as one amongst the '100 Greatest Performances of the Decade' by Film Companion, Pallavi stole the show in her Telugu debut as Bhanumati, opposite Varun Tej. As a young woman who would love to have love and a flourishing career as a doctor, the actress was a revelation for the Telugu audiences
Middle Class Abbayi (2017) - In her second Telugu outing opposite Nani, the actress was immensely appreciated for her challenging role as Pallavi, even though the film faced a dismal fate at the box office
Maari 2 (2018) - Matching the overpowering presence of Dhanush in this mass Tamil entertainer, Pallavi not just wowed audiences with her performance as Aanandhi Mariyappan, a self-respecting auto driver, but she also left everyone spellbound with her moves in the film's cult chartbuster 'Rowdy Baby'
Athiran (2019) - In her third film opposite Fahadh Faasil, Pallavi elevated the average film's credentials with her effective act as Nithya, a mute woman
Shyam Singha Roy (2021) - In this Telugu period romantic drama opposite Nani, Pallavi was an enchanting dream as a Devadasi, who is eventually rehabilitated by her lover and ends up leading a life of dignity and respect
Gargi (2022) - As the school teacher who will go to any length to prove her father's innocence in a false accusation of sexual assault, Pallavi paints a stoic image of justice and truth. We hope she wins the National Award for this one
Thanks For Reading!