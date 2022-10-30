From Phone Bhoot to Drishyam 2, movies releasing in November 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2022
Phone Bhoot Release Date: Nov 4 Release Platform: Theatres Star Cast: Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter Director: Gurmmeet Singh
Mili Release Date: Nov 4 Release Platform: Theatres Star Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa Director: Mathukutty Xavier
Double XL Release Date: Nov 4 Release Platform: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, Mahat Raghavendra Star Cast: Director: Satram Ramani
Uunchai Release Date: Nov 11 Release Platform: Theatres Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra Director: Sooraj Barjatya
Yashoda Release Date: Nov 11 Release Platform: Theatres Star Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Director: Haresh Narayan K, Hari Shankar
Monica, O My Darling Release Date: Nov 11 Release Platform: Netflix Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi Director: Vasan Bala
Drishyam Release Date: Nov 18 Release Platform: Theatres Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna Director: Abhishek Pathak
Bhediya Release Date: Nov 25 Release Platform: Theatres Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Director: Amar Kaushik