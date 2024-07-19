From Natasa Stankovic To Neena Gupta: Bollywood Actresses Who Have Conceived Outside Wedlock

By: Manisha Karki | July 19, 2024
Model and designer Gabriella Demetriades had a son, Arik, with actor Arjun Rampal before they got married
Actress Ileana D'Cruz has been the subject of rumours regarding her pregnancy outside of wedlock, though she has not confirmed this publicly
Actress and model Natasa Stankovic, engaged to cricketer Hardik Pandya in 2020, in the same year she announced her pregnancy before their marriage
Renowned actress Neena Gupta had a daughter, Masaba Gupta, with cricketer Vivian Richards, outside of marriage. She raised Masaba as a single mother
Actress Neha Dhupia announced her pregnancy shortly after marrying actor Angad Bedi in 2018, leading to speculation that she conceived before their wedding
Actress Sarika reportedly had her first child, Shruti Haasan, with Kamal Haasan before they were officially married
Late actress Sridevi reportedly admitted to dating Boney Kapoor while he was still married. Sridevi conceived Jhanvi Kapoor and was seven months into her pregnancy when she finally tied the knot with Boney Kapoor
