From Karan Johar to Genelia Deshmukh, Best Fashion Game By Bollywood Celebs At The Ambani Festivities

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 15, 2024
Manushi Chillar looks beautiful in this golden floral saree by designer Seema Gujral. Her red nails and lipstick compliment her look.
Vijay Verma looked dapper in this all black attire by designer Rohit Bal.
Genelia Deshmukh has displayed best of her fashion during the last three days of the wedding festivities. For the reception, she is wearing Divani India. Her outfit is charcoal hue and pure copper wire “zardozi”
Alia Bhatt donned a white floral lehenga embellished with sequins and stones. A stone necklace and dangling earrings add to the beauty of her look.
Karan Johar looked dashing in this custom red designer kurta by Anamika Khanna.
Ananya Pandey looked gorgeous in this pastel coloured lehenga. The pearl choker and stone earrings elevated her look. Also, the braided hair looked pretty on her.
Suhana Khan looked breath-taking in this off-shoulder blouse and lehenga designed by Rahul Misra. The design detail on the lehenga is beautiful and the emerald jewellry made her look absolutely gorgeous.
Shahid Kapoor looked handsome in custom Anamika Khanna Kurta. This black designer kurta did not need accessory due to the loud designs on his outfit.
Mira Kapoor was wearing a designer yellow lehenga by Anamika Khanna. Her stone earrings and details on the blouse truly elevated her overall look.