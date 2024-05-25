From Karan Johar To Arshad Warsi, These 8 Celebs Have Hosted Bigg Boss

By: Aanchal Choudhary | May 25, 2024
The first season of Bigg Boss aired in the year 2006 and was hosted by Arshad Warsi.
The second season of the show was hosted by Shilpa Shetty, who was also the winner of Bigg Brother. Shilpa gained massive popularity for the same too.
Amitabh Bachchan hosted the third season of Bigg Boss which aired in the year 2009.
Salman Khan was roped in to host the fourth season of the show and since then, the show Bigg Boss has been associated with his name.
The fifth season of Bigg Boss was hosted by Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan together.
Farah Khan hosted the spin off of the 8th season of Bigg Boss which was titled 'Bigg Boss Halla Bol.' The popular choreographer has since then been hosting a few episodes of the show on and off.
Karan Johar was roped in to host the 1st season of Bigg Boss OTT. However, the second season of the show was hosted by Salman Khan. Karan Johar was also seen hosting a few episodes of the show on Colors post that.
Anil Kapoor will be reportedly hosting the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT. A recent promo has given a rise to these speculations.