From Hardik Pandya to Sachin Tendulkar who are most successful IPL captains in terms of win % with minimum 20 matches

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 26, 2023

1) Hardik Pandya Matches 21*, Win Percentage 75%

2) MS Dhoni Matches 217*, Win Percentage 58.99%

3) Sachin Tendulkar Matches 51, Win Percentage 58.82%

4) Steve Smith Matches 43 Win Percentage 58.14%

5) Anil Kumble Matches 26, Win Percentage 57.69%

6) Rishabh Pant Matches 30, Win Percentage 56.67%

7) Shane Warne Matches 55, Win Percentage 56.36%

8) Rohit Sharma Matches 149* Win Percentage 56.08%

9) Gautam Gambhir Matches 129 Win Percentage 55.04%

10) Virender Sehwag Matches 53, Win Percentage 54.72%