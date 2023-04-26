From Hardik Pandya to Sachin Tendulkar who are most successful IPL captains in terms of win % with minimum 20 matches

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 26, 2023
1) Hardik Pandya Matches 21*, Win Percentage 75%
2) MS Dhoni Matches 217*, Win Percentage 58.99%
3) Sachin Tendulkar Matches 51, Win Percentage 58.82%
4) Steve Smith Matches 43 Win Percentage 58.14%
5) Anil Kumble Matches 26, Win Percentage 57.69%
6) Rishabh Pant Matches 30, Win Percentage 56.67%
7) Shane Warne Matches 55, Win Percentage 56.36%
8) Rohit Sharma Matches 149* Win Percentage 56.08%
9) Gautam Gambhir Matches 129 Win Percentage 55.04%
10) Virender Sehwag Matches 53, Win Percentage 54.72%