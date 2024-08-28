From Hair Colours To Red Lipsticks: 7 Fashion Items Banned In North Korea

By: Rahul M | August 28, 2024
North Korea is worldwide renowned for its strict rules and guidelines in almost everything, including fashion. Here are some of the fashion items and beauty products banned in the country
Hair dye and colouring your strands in funky shades is banned in the country. Hair colours are one of the major trends seen in South Korea due to the K-pop culture
Yes, red lipsticks are not allowed in North Korea as it symbolises capitalism. Along with red lipstick, there are many other makeup and beauty products banned here
T-shirts with Western text, prints and logos are prohibited in Kim Jong Un's nation
North Korea also have unwavering rules and restriction over fashion. One of which is not wearing sleevesless top
Apart from sleeveless attire, blue denim jeans are banned in the country as it seems a Western influence and capitalist culture
The fashion list doesn't stop here. Along with denim jeans, shorts are a big no in North Korea. The denim jeans rules have been there since the 1990s in the nation
Lastly, having longer hair over your waist is also not allowed in the country
