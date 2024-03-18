From Aries To Pisces: Tarot Card Reading From March 18 To 24, 2024

By: Akshata Khanolkar | March 18, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week you are advised to find the perfect balance between work and rest. Make a conscious effort towards reducing your responsibilities and taking a break.
Dear Taurus, this week brings major breakthroughs and transitions. Get ready to be shaken to your foundations. Love, romance, passion and chemistry shall feature strongly in your energy.
Dear Gemini, this week brings breakthroughs in the form of clarity of thought and excellent communication skills. There is success and victory to be achieved.
Dear Cancerians, this week shall be all about wealth and finances. You could be offered a job or money making opportunity which may increase your material abundance.
Dear Leo, this week you are rising above challenges to attain victory and recognition. It is time to go wild with your creative energy. Take action and strike while the iron is hot.
Dear Virgo, this week some of you are going to feel a bit of financial pinch and you are advised to juggle your finances meticulously. Focus on slow and steady growth. Practice self-love.
Dear Libra, this week you shall have a tendency to worry, especially over a decision. Avoid using your past experiences as a reference point and surrender the outcome. Be fearless and bold in your approach.
Dear Scorpio, this week you are rising above a very difficult situation through sheer determination. Your passion for life shall be ignited and you will feel inspired to lay a solid foundation to your success.
Dear Sagittarius, this week brings positive changes to your social life. You may connect with some exciting people and friends. There could be a party or celebration in your midst.
Dear Capricorn, this week shall be about travel and exploring the great mysteries of life. You may be in the midst of taking a life changing decision. Wait for important information to reach you before taking the plunge.
Dear Aquarius, this week you are advised to stay away from accepting additional responsibilities. Instead, take the lead and ensure that work gets done through others.
Dear Pisces, this week you will feel light hearted, free and motivated enough to face challenges through effortless determination. Your relationships will certainly improve and bring much needed happiness. Keep an open heart and enjoy this blissful period.
Deck- White Sage Tarot