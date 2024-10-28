From Aries To Pisces, Tarot Predictions For This Week For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | October 28, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Pixabay
Dear Aries, you can expect a busy week wherein you will work with multiple people. Your communication skills shall be on point. Romance is in the air. Express your love and build something with your partner.
Dear Taurus, leave behind your stress and sleeplessness. Find time to indulge and enjoy the resources at your disposal. Your personal life looks happy and satisfying.
Dear Gemini, this week brings success and recognition. It is time to release control. Be bold, fearless and show the world your talent. Your creativity and leadership skills are going to peak.
Three of Wands
Dear Cancerians, this week you are going to juggle many plans. It is divine timing for you to pick a new direction in life. You will not hesitate to quit whatever is not working for you. There shall be more openness to change.
Dear Leo, this week brings long-term decision making and fresh beginnings. These may be pertaining to a new contract, real estate, marriage, religious practices, jobs and other financial matters.
Dear Virgo, this week is about leaving behind old narratives and cutting out things that are no longer working for you. You are going to be highly intuitive. Material abundance and gains in business are indicated.
Dear Libra, this week shall be about travel, elevated energy levels and movement. Things are going to move ahead speedily. You are going to get the answers that you need.
Dear Scorpio, this week you may face an emotionally difficult situation or decision making may seem hard. A balanced, clear and rational approach to problem solving shall be helpful. Keep your temper and words in check.
Dear Sagittarius, this week shall put the spotlight on your logical and practical thinking. You are going to turn a blind eye towards what doesn’t resonate with you. Travel, exploration and higher-studies are indicated.
Dear Capricorn, this week shall be fast-paced and high on energy. You will get a chance to build something substantial. Do not let your pride get in the way of nurturing strong alliances. You may participate in a happy occasion.
Dear Aquarius, this week you are asked to drop your shields and be confident. A timely and accurate decision could lead to wish fulfilment. Embrace your freedom and get rid of restrictive thinking.
Dear Pisces, this week is about change, rebirth, fresh beginnings and speed. Make sure that you do not miss out on details in your haste. Plan meticulously and follow a clear vision laid down at the start of the week.
Deck- White Sage Tarot