From Aries To Pisces, Tarot Card Reading For This Week Of November

By: Akshata Khanolkar | November 19, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages
Dear Aries, this week you may face an emotionally difficult situation. Rely on your inner-strength and stand tall in your truth. Be very careful with your words.
Dear Taurus, your focus shall be on your emotional world. This is a highly spiritual and intuitive period. You may prefer to spend time at home. Healing, resting and connecting with your family in a quiet intimate manner could become a priority.
Dear Gemini, this week brings highly auspicious energy, especially for your finances. There is wish-fulfilment, travel, exploration and happiness in the cards. You will be able to create a solid foundation of something in your life.
Dear Cancerians, this week brings seemingly undesirable changes. You may not feel like aligning yourself with the new world order because of your habits or complacency. Dig deep into understanding and healing unhealthy patterns.
Dear Leo, this is going to be a highly intuitive and spiritual week. Your perspective and thought patterns are going to undergo change. You shall be blessed with a sharp insight into people's minds.
Dear Virgo, this week brings wish-fulfilment and change. It is a good time to start something exciting and take a few risks. Enjoy yourself and indulge a little. Your romantic relationships will come into focus.
Dear Libra, this week brings an emotionally difficult period. You may feel overwhelmed because of conflict or disagreements. You may have to surrender in certain situations to maintain your peace of mind.
Dear Scorpio, this week you may feel exhausted. It is time to prioritize your health and well-being. Find activities that bring peace and healing. Beware of controlling figures in your life. Avoid following instructions blindly.
Dear Sagittarius, you are advised to focus on activities that bring peace of mind and stability. Nurture yourself. It is time to create financial abundance in your life, by making shrewd decisions.
Dear Capricorn, keep an eye out for deceptive energies. Be logical, keep a clear mind and ask questions. Know your worth and do not sell yourself short. Get more information before you can take risks.
Dear Aquarius, this week could raise some finance related questions. Overall, you may feel a little indecisive and your instinctive sharp intellect could feel cloudy. You may get a chance to meet and celebrate with your friends.
Dear Pisces, this week you may have to make a financial decision, especially with a spouse or partner. Take time to reflect on your priorities. Singles could meet someone special. A new romantic cycle is here.
Deck- White Sage Tarot
Thanks For Reading!