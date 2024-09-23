From Aries To Pisces, Know Tarot Card Predictions For This Week (September 23 To 29)

By: Akshata Khanolkar | September 23, 2024
From your love life to career and health to spirituality, find out what the cards reveal. Read on to know your weekly Tarot messages.
Dear Aries, this week brings attention to your finances. Your relationship with money will undergo transformation. It is a good time to focus on building your financial stability. Some of you may attract more than one source of income.
Dear Taurus, this week brings indecision with respect to relationships and emotional matters. You may encounter surprising changes which could bring healing into your life. Remember ‘slow and steady wins the race’.
Dear Gemini, this week brings heightened intellectual ability and intensity. You are advised to try and lighten up the mood and find a balanced approach to things. There could be new opportunities to attract material abundance.
Dear Cancerians, this week brings a surge of energy and creativity. You shall be unstoppable. Your leadership skills shall be heightened. Try to keep your emotions and temper in check. Love and relationships shall bring happiness.
Dear Leo, this week you may be more emotional than usual and your sensitive nature could intensify any hurt feelings. Try to see if you are working harder than necessary and getting tied down to unrealistic expectations.
Dear Virgo, this week you are going to be in your element. It shall be a busy phase. Avoid accepting additional responsibilities. You may form new romantic partnerships and to explore new experiences with existing partners.
Dear Libra, this week brings a highly positive, inspirational and constructive period. Your abilities will shine and your energy shall attract many people. Do not compromise on your potential or be afraid of making mistakes.
Dear Scorpio, this week you may have to deal with younger folk or children. Some of you may have to handle a team situation with new recruits or juniors. Your advice and grounded approach shall be particularly helpful to others.
Dear Sagittarius, this week you are releasing and cutting out some things from your life. Take your time to start new endeavours. You need to focus on nurturing yourself and showing yourself the compassion that you seek.
Dear Capricorn, you may feel uncertain about new beginnings and decision-making could seem hard. Try to take small and tangible steps in the direction of your goals. Focus on your mental and physical healing.
Dear Aquarius, this week brings excitement, celebrations and travel. You are going to feel a positive surge of energy and healing. You will be able to think through many things and create magic out of the possibilities at hand.
Dear Pisces, this week your home, family and social circle may demand attention. There could be a celebration, gathering or any other positive occasion. Try to find time to recover from work and other responsibilities.
Deck- White Sage Tarot
Thanks For Reading!